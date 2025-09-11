IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

Football Steve Mandanda Retires From Football After Distinguished Career At Age 40 Steve Mandanda has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40. The former France goalkeeper made significant contributions to club and international football, including winning the World Cup in 2018. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Steve Mandanda, the former goalkeeper for France, has decided to retire from professional football at 40. Throughout his career, he played 797 matches for clubs including Le Havre, Marseille, Crystal Palace, and Rennes. His time with Rennes concluded after three seasons when his contract ended in July. Mandanda chose not to continue his career by signing with another team.

Mandanda's international career was notable as well. He represented France 35 times and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Additionally, he played in teams that were runners-up at Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2022. After the latter tournament, he retired from international football in January 2023.

His most significant club success came during his time at Marseille. Over two spells spanning 14 seasons, Mandanda won the Ligue 1 title under Didier Deschamps during the 2009-10 season. He also secured three Coupe de la Ligue titles and reached the Europa League final in 2017-18, where Marseille lost to Atletico Madrid.

Mandanda reflected on his decision to retire, stating to L'Equipe: "I needed to take my time to accept it because it's not easy, but yes, I'm stopping." Despite receiving numerous offers, he consistently declined them. His career was marked by a total of 555 appearances in Ligue 1 for both Marseille and Rennes.

The French national team benefited greatly from Mandanda's skills over his international career. He served as a dependable presence between the posts for France across multiple tournaments. His contributions were instrumental during their successful campaigns and near victories on the European stage.

In terms of clean sheets, Mandanda achieved an impressive record of 177 across his Ligue 1 appearances. This statistic underscores his reliability and skill as a goalkeeper throughout his extensive career.

Mandanda's legacy is defined by both individual accolades and team successes. His achievements have left a lasting impact on French football history. As he steps away from the game, fans will remember him for his dedication and numerous contributions on both domestic and international stages.