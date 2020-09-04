Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mandanda tests positive for coronavirus while on France duty

By Joe Wright

Marseille, September 4: Steve Mandanda has left the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Marseille goalkeeper will play no further part in preparations for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after returning two positive results.

The world champions, who face Sweden in Solna on Saturday (September 5), confirmed Mandanda will leave Clairefontaine early on Friday (September 4).

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was also forced to withdraw from the squad after a positive test last week.

France's preparations for this month's matches had been affected by coronavirus even before the squad met up, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba returning a positive test shortly before Didier Deschamps' squad was announced.

Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, who was not named in the squad, also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

France did not confirm any other positive results following Wednesday's round of testing at their training base.

Mandanda, 35, has won 32 senior caps for France and was part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More