Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham: Bergwijn's stunning stoppage-time double sends Spurs fifth

Leicester, January 20: Steven Bergwijn scored a stunning double deep into stoppage time as Tottenham snatched a 3-2 Premier League win at Leicester City on Wednesday (January 19).
Patson Daka put the Foxes in front against the run of play in a thrilling contest on Wednesday, but Harry Kane's 250th club goal of his career brought Spurs level in a pulsating first half.
James Maddison looked to have consigned Antonio Conte to a first top-flight defeat as Spurs boss when he restored Leicester's lead 14 minutes from time.
Bergwijn had other ideas, coming off the bench to strike twice with time running out to move Spurs above fierce rivals Arsenal into fifth place.
Kane had a shot brilliantly cleared off the line by the alert Luke Thomas before planting a header against the crossbar when he rose to meet Harry Winks' corner as Tottenham got off to a blistering start.
Davinson Sanchez nodded wide from close range and Spurs were made to pay for their profligacy when they were caught on the break 24 minutes in, Daka lashing in with his left foot after Sergio Reguilon tackled Ademola Lookman but the ball fell into the path of the Zambia striker.
Marc Albrighton cleared a fierce strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg off the line before Kane scored his landmark goal, taking a pass from Winks and beating Caglar Soyuncu in the box before his left-foot finish went in off the post.
Kane should have put his side in front late in the first half when he raced clear but rifled over the bar and Matt Doherty failed to hit the target early in the second half.
The in-form Maddison restored Leicester's lead, taking a clever pass from Harvey Barnes as he raced into the area and seeing his shot deflect in off Japhet Tanganga.
Substitute Bergwijn came to Spurs' rescue in the most dramatic of finales, first capitalising on slack defending to lash home with his right foot after 95 minutes and then stunning Leicester by rounding Kasper Schmeichel and finding the back of the net via the right-hand post after being slipped in by Kane seven minutes into time added on.
What does it mean? Never-say-die Spurs breathing down Hammers' neck
Spurs were on the verge of suffering a setback in their quest to qualify for the Champions League, but there were incredible scenes as they celebrated a sensational win.
The London club are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches since Conte took charge in November and sit only a point behind fourth-placed West Ham with three games in hand, while they will also have third-placed Chelsea in their sights.
Leicester remain in 10th place after their run of five consecutive home wins in all competitions came to an end. They were guilty of poor game management in the closing stages.
Kane reaches yet another landmark
There was a sense of deja vu as the prolific Kane caused Leicester all sorts of problems, reaching another landmark 10 years and 362 days after his first club goal for Leyton Orient.
The striker, who spent a loan spell at Leicester in 2013, has scored more goals against the Foxes in all competitions than he has against any other side, with 18 in 17 matches. On another night he could have had a hat-trick.
Bergwijn back in business
It has been reported that Bergwijn could be on his way out of Tottenham, but Conte might be forced into a rethink if he was planning to let the Dutchman leave.
The former PSV winger had not scored for Tottenham in a competitive game since May and this was some way to end his drought.
Key Opta Facts
- Tottenham beat Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds, overtaking Manchester City 3-2 QPR in May 2012 (91:14) as the latest a team has been losing but gone on to win in a Premier League match.
- Tottenham have scored a 90th minute winning goal in each of their last two Premier League matches (vs Leicester and Watford), the first side to do so in back-to-back games in the competition since Arsenal in March 2012.
- Since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2014, their 15 meetings with Tottenham have produced 59 goals - Arsenal vs Liverpool (62) is the only fixture to have seen more goals in this time.
- Maddison has been directly involved in 15 goals for Leicester City in all competitions this season (9 goals, 6 assists) - the only Englishman to be involved in more for a Premier League side this term is West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (17). Of Maddison's 15 goal involvements, 13 have come across his last 11 matches.
- Kane has scored 18 goals against Leicester City and 16 against Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel - it's the most goals he's scored against any side or any goalkeeper.
What's next?
Tottenham travel to third-placed Chelsea on Sunday (January 23) looking to exact revenge for their EFL Cup semi-final exit, while wounded Leicester end the week with another home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.