Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stimac names 41 probables for preparatory camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 final round qualifiers

By

Bengaluru, April 19: Indian men's senior national team head coach Igor Stimac has named a list of 41 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June.

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23 and will start training from April 24 to May 8. The team will next move to Kolkata to continue in the camp till the qualifiers. The players from Mumbai City FC & ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India have been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers. The leg which will kick-off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in June. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Blue Tigers had earlier played International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in the March international window.

The list of 41 probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

Comments

MORE INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 16:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 19, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments