Sunderland want Burnley outcast Jon Walters

Bengaluru, January 12: Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is in talks with Burnley about a surprise move for veteran striker Jon Walters.
Coleman wants experienced Walters to help Sunderland save their season.
The Black Cats are at the rock bottom of the Championship right now and have a huge job in their hands to save themselves two back to back relegations.
And, Coleman is looking to secure the signing of Walters on loan from Burnley for the rest of the campaign.
Republic of Ireland regular Walters has hardly featured for Burnley in an injury-hit campaign.
And Sunderland are hoping he could be interested in the chance to play regularly.
Coleman has lost already been dealt a huge blow this month with top scorer Lewis Grabban being recalled by Bournemouth.
The former Wales boss could also send James Vaughan on loan to Wigan.
That leaves him desperately needing players in and hopes to tie up a deal quickly for Walters.
The Former Welsh national team manager also wants Liverpool wonderkid Ben Wodburn on loan for the rest of the season but a deal for the 18-year-old looks tough to crack following the big-money departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.
Reports claim that Woodburn is set to get more playing time at Anfield in the second half of the campaign as Liverpool need to fill the void of the Brazilian which means Coleman has to keep his options open.
Burnley are open to letting Walters go but they reportedly want a permanent deal rather than a loan and want to recoup their £3million spent on him in the summer.
Walters could prove to be a valuable addition to struggling Sunderland with his versatility and experience in English football.