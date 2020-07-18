'The best reaches the Premier League' - Guardiola pays Twitter tribute to Bielsa after Leeds promotion

London, July 18: Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League was secured.
Leeds' return to the top flight after a 16-year wait was clinched as Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 in the Championship on Friday.
Manchester City boss Guardiola has previously labelled Bielsa as the best in the world.
Leeds promoted to Premier League after West Brom loss
And a post on his PepTeam Twitter account read: "The best reaches the @premierleague."
El mejor llega a la @premierleague pic.twitter.com/aJ6pORnLRn— PepTeam (@PepTeam) July 17, 2020
Liverpool's James Milner, who made his debut for hometown club Leeds at 16, wrote: "Congratulations LUFC, #backwhereyoubelong."
City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and wrote: "Congratulations Marcelo & the boys see you next year."