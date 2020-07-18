Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'The best reaches the Premier League' - Guardiola pays Twitter tribute to Bielsa after Leeds promotion

By Nicholas Mcgee
Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa
Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa

London, July 18: Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League was secured.

Leeds' return to the top flight after a 16-year wait was clinched as Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 in the Championship on Friday.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has previously labelled Bielsa as the best in the world.

Leeds promoted to Premier League after West Brom loss

And a post on his PepTeam Twitter account read: "The best reaches the @premierleague."

Liverpool's James Milner, who made his debut for hometown club Leeds at 16, wrote: "Congratulations LUFC, #backwhereyoubelong."

City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and wrote: "Congratulations Marcelo & the boys see you next year."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WHU 3 - 1 WAT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue