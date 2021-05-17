The best XI of players getting relegated this season

Kolkata, May 17: Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion will miss the top flight of English football next season.
The three clubs would have to see some of their biggest talents being poached by the Premier League clubs.
Some of the players relegated this season certainly deserve to be playing Premier League football.
Here, we look at the best XI of players to have been relegated this season.
Goalkeeper- Sam Johnstone
All the three relegated clubs have solid options between the sticks but West Brom's Johnstone is our pick ahead of Fulham's Alphonse Areola and Sheffield's Aaron Ramsdale.
Right-back - Kenny Tete
One of Fulham's big signings last summer, Tete certainly did not make too much impact at Craven Cottage, but the former Lyon and Ajax star is surely good enough to warrant a place in the Premier League.
Centre-back - Joachim Andersen
Fulham's another acquisition from Lyon last summer, albeit on loan, Andersen has certainly impressed despite his team facing the drop and he is unlikely to be short of offers if he wants to move to the Premier League on a permanent basis.
Centre-back - Semi Ajayi
The 27-year-old Nigerian international is our pick for the other centre-back position ahead of the likes Ethan Ampadu and Oluwatosin Adarabioyo.
Left-back - Antonee Robinson
Another Fulham defender makes the list and it is hardly a surprise because the Whites were certainly much better defensively than the other two relegated clubs. US international Robinson saw his value soaring despite his club's struggles this season which speaks volumes about the season he had.
Defensive midfield - Sander Berge
Berge is one of the biggest players to face the drop this season and is understood to have big suitors like Arsenal and Liverpool waiting to pounce for his signature.
Central midfield - Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Anguissa has had two relegations at Fulham now and it is quite safe to say that he has not managed to make the desired impact at Craven Cottage following his club-record move. However, the Cameroonian still deserves to be picked in this XI.
Central midfield - Conor Gallagher
It was Gallagher's third loan spell away from Chelsea and the 21-year-old has certainly impressed. The Englishman is unlikely to be retained by Thomas Tuchel next season but deserves another loan spell in the Premier League.
Right wing - Matheus Pereira
It is equally remarkable and unfortunate that Pereira is among the players to get relegated this season despite his exceptional season in West Brom colours.
Left wing - Ademola Lookman
A player who was once touted to have a bright future ahead of himself, Lookman's career never quite managed to reach the heights. The Englishman struggled to settle at RB Leipzig and was loaned out to Fulham last summer and has had a decent season at Craven Cottage.
Centre-forward - Mbaye Diagne
The centre-forward for this XI is difficult to pick as lack of goals is the reason is the biggest reason why the three clubs are going down. However, Diagne would be the best pick.