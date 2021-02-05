The big Friday Premier League quiz

London, February 5: Manchester City watched bitter rivals Manchester United equal a Premier League record with their astonishing 9-0 win over Southampton in midweek, but Pep Guardiola's men have the chance to take a slice of history as well this weekend.
City have enjoyed a remarkable run of wins in recent months and are closing in on a record, but they could not have picked a much trickier next destination as they go to Anfield on Sunday.
United will hope to put the pressure on the day before when they host Everton, against whom they enjoy a very one-sided record at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Ahead of what promises to be an action-packed weekend, test your knowledge with this Opta-fuelled quiz!
1. Manchester United have lost just one of their past 27 home league games against Everton. Who was their manager during that loss?
2. If Manchester City beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will equal the record of 14 consecutive wins across all competitions by an English top-flight club – which two teams currently share that record?
3. Raheem Sterling needs just one more goal to reach 100 across all competitions under Pep Guardiola. Only two other players have achieved this feat playing for the Catalan coach; who are they?
4. West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone conceded his 50th Premier League goal in his 21st appearance, the joint-quickest any goalkeeper has reached that figure. Who does he share the record with?
5. Leeds United's Patrick Bamford has scored in two Premier League games against teams he's previously played for (Crystal Palace and Burnley) this season. The last time someone netted in three games against former clubs in a single campaign was 2017-18, but who was the player?
Answers:
1. David Moyes 2. Arsenal (1987) and Preston North End (1892) 3. Lionel Messi (211) and Sergio Aguero (120) 4. David Watson (Barnsley) in 1997-98 5. Romelu Lukaku for Man United, against Everton, West Brom and Chelsea