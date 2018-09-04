The level at Real Madrid is higher than Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois

Bengaluru, September 4: Life at a new club takes some time to settle in, but not for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot stopper's dream move has seen him settle into his boyhood city very quickly. So quick that Courtois compared Chelsea to Real Madrid and said that Los Blancos were much better in standards than the London club.
Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Courtois said: "In training, you see that the level is high. I am now experiencing on a daily basis that Sergio Ramos is the best centre-back in the world. The level is higher than at Chelsea. twice as big , of course, it's a very different feeling. If you look forward, you only see a wall of people, while at Stamford Bridge you can still see the sky or the hotel behind the grandstand."
Despite making his much awaited move, Coutois wasn't handed the No. 1 jersey and had to sit out the opening two La Liga fixtures of Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui kept his faith in Keylor Navas and claimed that he is open to the idea of continuous rotation between the two superstars.
Courtois was one of the best keepers in Premier League for Chelsea. But the Blue's got an equally good replacement as they triggered a world record fee of £71 million to get in Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
After winning the Golden Glove at the 2018 World Cup, Courtois is now nominated for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper as well. Real Madrid swept away the UEFA awards with Best Keeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder and UEFA Player of the season. They'll look forward to achieve the same feat at the FIFA awards as well. Luka Modric nominated for Best Men's Player and Zinedine Zidane for the Best Men's coach.