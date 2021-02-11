The Lionel Messi transfer saga continues!

Chennai, February 11: Another transfer window -- another round of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona rumours have surfaced yet again!
This time out, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain are believed to be the team linked with the Argentinian after France Football magazine published an image of the Messi in PSG's home colours on their cover, while adding the cost that would take to bring the Barcelona captain to the French capital.
The 33 year old’s current contract with the Catalan giants is up for renewal at the end of the season and it remains to be seen as to who can afford the costs involved to get his signature in the current situation.
Not many clubs in world football have the financial capability to afford the six-time Ballon D’or winner.
Manchester City, which is owned by a consortium close to the UAE royal family and PSG, headed by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelafi, are two clubs who were in contention to sign the Argentinian after there were rumours of him quitting Barcelona last summer, only to be forced to stay back after the club demanded that his 700 million euros release clause be paid.
In fact, there were strong rumours that Messi was inclined to reunite with Pep Guardiola and there were also reports claiming that Brazilian star Neymar is working closely to ensure Messi joins PSG.
Messi’s current deal sees him earning about 140 million euros a season, after Spanish magazine El Mundo published inside details of his current contract at the club.
An angry Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman scoffed at the rumours saying, "I don’t know why they do this. I already said the other day that if they want to talk about Leo about his future, then let them talk."
Messi's name has featured prominently during Barcelona's upcoming presidential elections with all candidates stressing their desire for their talisman to remain at the Camp Nou.
The Argentinian is expected to wait until the end of the season to decide his future, giving himself time to see how Barcelona perform this season and what the new club president, who will be elected on March 7, will offer him.