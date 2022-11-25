The secret of success is my monotonous routine, says India captain Sunil Chhetri

India's captain supremo Sunil Chhetri sat down with Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, for a fireside chat on the latest episode of CRED Curious.
And in their latest episode, the Indian captain was the guest. Sunil Chhetri currently is the third-highest international football goalscorer with 84 goals for India. He is only behind two giants of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
And the veteran striker currently leads the former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC. He has scored 61 goals for the Bengaluru brigade since joining them from Mumbai City FC in 2017. The Indian striker has played for the likes of Sporting CP B, East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan in the past.
Here is the extract of his chat-
His secret of being successful:
"If you want to be a Ronaldo, you have to take a different path. And not many people are choosing this because it's difficult, boring and monotonous."
Pearls of wisdom for the youth:
"For the younger generation, wanting quick gratification and quick results is probably what's killing them. In sports there is only the long run, there is nothing quick. Even if you reach the top quickly it is all the more difficult to sustain it."
Biggest Heartbreak:
"I got a ligament-2 tear in my ankle and I rushed it. I could've waited for 2 to 3 weeks more, but I rushed it. And then, I was out for 6 months and I think that was the darkest point of my life. No one was talking to me because I was so negative. I think that was my worst time because I didn't like myself at that time."