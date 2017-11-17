FIFA WC: The World Cup XI that won't be in Russia next summer

New Delhi, Nov 17: The World Cup is the biggest tournament in any footballer's career and after the completion of the line-up for the 2018 World Cup this weekend, it left us to notice just how much world-class talent will miss out on the upcoming summer's competition.
Players like Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale will feature a large group of huge names that will be missing from next summer's World Cup after Chile and Wales failed to meet all requirements for the competition.
Another biggie, Italy will also miss the next World Cup after their loss to Sweden which will see them unavailable in a world cup after 59 years. Apart from them, countries like Austria, Holland and the Czech Republic will also join them in the coach who similarly struggled to edge past the qualifying stage.
And now With every one of the 32 teams confirmed, here is a Combined XI of top quality players who won't be going to Russia in the summer of 2018.
Formation (5-2-2-1)
GK: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus)
The 39-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers ever to grace the field and already played three World Cups. However, the veteran this time couldn't rouse Italy past Sweden and afterwards announced his retirement from football.
Right back: Antonio Valencia (Ecuador/Manchester United)
At 32 years of age with 92 caps to his name, Valencia is one of the most influential players on Ecuadorian side. However, the last year's Manchester United player's player of the year could not guide his team to a World Cup spot this season and after losing their last six qualifiers they could only manage to finish six points off the playoff spot.
Centre-back: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy/AC Milan)
The 30-year-old defender recently made a shocking move to AC Milan from Juventus and has been struggling with his new team. And now with Italy, the defender also experienced the ultimate misfortune.
The defender played with his hearts out in the two play-offs match with a broken nose however, his efforts proved to be ineffective as the Azzurri slammed out from the upcoming mega event.
Centre-back: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy/Juventus)
The Juventus veteran and 2006 World Cup winner joined Buffon, De Rossi and Barzagli in the retirement list after their elimination from World Cup play-off. A disappointing team performance against Sweden over two legs saw defender Chiellini even going for attack and providing crosses in the box, however, all his efforts went in vain after losing to Sweden 1-0 over two legs.
Centre-back: Stefan De Vrij (Netherlands/Lazio)
The young Centre-back shined in the last World Cup under Louis van Gaal where he was rock solid to guide his team to a third-place finish. However, since the last mega event, the European powerhouse failed to maintain the form and after losing out of Euro, the Lazio centre-back now again has to sit out at home during the Russia World Cup after finishing behind France and Sweden in the group stage.
Left Back: David Alaba (Austria/Bayern Munich)
The young Austrian versatile player is a winner in his club team, where he has already won six league titles with Bayern. However, he was less instrumental with Austria side during the Qualifying campaign as the 'Wunderteam' only managed to finish fourth, behind Serbia, Wales, the Republic of Ireland in the group.
Central Midfielder: Arturo Vidal (Chile/Bayern Munich)
After reaching the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014 World Cup, Vidal's Chile will be missing from next summer's World Cup after a poor South America qualifying effort. Going into the last round of matches in the Conmebol qualifying group, Chile were third knowing a win would ensure their place in the World Cup.
However, a 3-0 thrashing to Brazil and other results going against them, it saw them drop down to 6th, out of playoff spot which killed their hope of a third back to back World Cup participation.
Central Midfielder: Marco Verratti (Italy/Juventus)
Marco Verratti who rules for club and nation is another big name who will be missing the tournament. Italy's intelligent deep-lying midfielder was suspended for the important second-leg against Sweden and his unavailability proved to be costly for the host after they lose out against Sweden over two legs. The PSG man now alike his Italian colleagues, have to watch next summer's competition from far off.
Right Forward: Gareth Bale (Wales/Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale is one of the world's best-attacking player of this generation. The former Spurs player earlier guided his team to a Semi-final spot in the last Euro 2016. The Real Madrid star also helped his team to a competitive position for qualifying from the group stage.
But in the last game of the group stage, where only a win was required, Bale, unfortunately, missed the game due to an injury and eventually, a 1-0 defeat at home to the Republic of Ireland saw Martin O’Neill’s men overtake the Welsh, dropping Bale and co. unable to replicate their heroics of Euro.
Left Forward: Alexis Sanchez (Chile/Arsenal)
A frustrating club season so far was aggravated even as Chile failed to meet all requirements to qualify for next world Cup. The winger has been a star in the course of recent months, scoring most of the goals for Chile during the campaign. However, a lack of support from his team-mates and defensive errors led them four defeats in the last five matches which eventually proved to be fatal.
Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Borussia Dortmund)
Aubameyang may well be one of the world's best strikers right now but Gabon's lack of support in the team for the Dortmund striker on the national level saw him pass up a great opportunity for Russia 2018.
Gabon's record goalscorer earlier led his team to the African Cup of Nations quarter-final single-handedly but a shortage of top-class players in the squad proved to be incompetent as Gabon have to wait further four years for their maiden World Cup hope.