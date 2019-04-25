Thomas Meunier confirms Premier League interest

Bengaluru, April 25: Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has admitted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League following Manchester United's rumoured interest on him.
Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring an experienced defender to Old Trafford to replace club captain Antonio Valencia. United have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as well Tottenham Hotspurs right-back Kieran Trippier as longer-term signings however recent reports have suggested that Meunier is now being considered ahead of them.
With just 14 months remaining on Meunier's PSG contract and with the Belgium international not a guaranteed starter at Paris, reports have suggested that the 27-year old's camp is keenly looking for a move away from the French capital.
United capitalising on the situation, are reportedly hence looking into the possibility of getting him in the Summer as he is more affordable and far easier to negotiate than the other targets.
Rumours linking Meunier with an exit from PSG have grown a little louder in recent weeks after boss Thomas Tuchel started picking 22-year-old Thilo Kehrer at right-back instead.
Now igniting further rumours, the full-back has indicated that he could be set for Old Trafford, admitting he’s attracted interest from the Premier League.
Speaking to French outlet L'Avenir, Meunier acknowledges a transfer to England's top flight could be an option this summer.
He said: "I've never hidden and there is interest, but there's been interest from everywhere, including China and the Middle East.
"Am I unhappy about being a sub more often than a starter? Of course, like any competitor would be. I have my theories as to why but don't want to go into them.
"I have a year left on my contract, no point creating a fuss. As to extending contract of leaving? Good question! Discussions are going slowly. I get that my case is not a priority, but since nothing has moved, the message seems pretty clear to me."
Since joining the side from Club Brugge in 2016, Meunier has won multiple trophies including a second Ligue 1 title sealed this weekend. The 36-times capped full-back has scored three goals and provided three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.