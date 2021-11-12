Tuchel named Premier League Manager of the Month after Chelsea win four in a row in October

London, November 12: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for October, having taken the Blues to the top of the table.
The German tactician guided Chelsea to four straight wins last month, including a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues conceded just one Premier League goal in October and scored 14 as they bounced back in style from their first top-flight defeat of the season – a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on September 25.
Chelsea beat Southampton 3-1 at home at the start of the month, before keeping three consecutive clean sheets with 1-0 and 3-0 victories away to Brentford and Newcastle United either side of crushing the Canaries.
7 - Chelsea are the first side from the capital to win seven consecutive away London derbies in English Football League history. Ownership. pic.twitter.com/OJhPMnWZQt— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
No side in the division conceded fewer goals (one) or kept more clean sheets (three) in October than Chelsea, while only Liverpool scored as many goals (14). The Blues also averaged the most possession of any team in the league, with 64.7 per cent.
Tuchel fought off competition from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, West Ham's David Moyes and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira to become the third manager to win the award this season.
He continues a trend of managers from London clubs claiming the prize, with Nuno Espirito Santo – recently sacked by Tottenham – winning in August before Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta picked up the gong in September.