Three central defenders linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Kolkata, July 16: Tottenham Hotspur have had a torrid time defensively over the past couple of seasons despite being managed by Jose Mourinho for the majority of that time.
The Lilywhites have managed to finish only sixth and seventh in the table over the last two season and their leaky defence has been the biggest reason behind that.
Nuno Espirito Santo has been brought in at the helm to revive the fortunes of the North London club and it is no wonder that his top priority is to bolster their defence.
Here, we will look at their top three targets.
Joachim Andersen
The Danish international spent the last season on loan at Fulham from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais and impressed despite the London club struggling. The 25-year-old played a bit-part role for Denmark in their incredible run to the semis in Euro 2020. With Andersen believed to be available for around just £15 million, he could prove to be the economic solution for their defensive woes.
Jannik Vestergaard
Spurs raided Southampton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg last summer and it has proven to be a brilliant deal for the Lilywhites and it is believed that they are looking to repeat the trick once again this summer. It is believed that they are huge admirers of Hojbjerg's Denmark team-mate Vestergaard. The 28-year-old impressed at the heart of the Southampton defence last season under Ralph Hasenhüttl and is believed to be keen on an exit.
Milan Skriniar
A long-term target of the Lilywhites, Skriniar enjoyed a sensational last season with Inter Milan under Antonio Conte as the Nerazzurri put an end to Juventus' streak of nine Scudettos on the bounce. However, it is believed that Inter are in pressure to cash in on several of their star players and Skriniar is a player they would not mind losing.