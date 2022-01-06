Three clubs chasing Arsenal contract rebel

Bengaluru, January 6: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is pretty much a wanted man during the winter transfer window, according to reports in England.
The 22-year-old made his debut for the Gunners back in 2017 when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the North London giants and he has since made a total of 71 appearances across all competitions.
The dynamic forward has scored 18 goals in the process and five of them have come during this campaign in the League Cup. However, due to lack of playing time, Nketiah has decided against renewing his contract beyond this summer.
Now it is believed that he could make his way out of the Emirates in January itself with a number of clubs chasing his signature. In this article, we will take a look at three clubs taking a keen look at the Englishman.
Bayer Leverkusen
Despite Patrik Schick's sensational run of form this season, it is believed that the Bundesliga giants are eyeing to add to their firepower up front and are said to be considering signing Nketiah on a cut-price deal.
Bundesliga has emerged as a lucrative destination for English youngsters in recent years with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham setting the German first tier on fire and Nketiah could be the next in line to trade English football for Germany.
Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira has been doing a remarkable job since taking the hot seat at Crystal Palace in the summer. It is safe to say that he is doing miracles with the Eagles and future looks bright for the South London club under the Arsenal legend.
Nketiah has emerged as a target of Vieira and it is pretty evident that the Eagles are in dire need of a new striker especially with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s loan from Mainz unlikely to be turned permanent.
Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion have been playing a beautiful brand of football for quite some time now under the tutelage of Graham Potter but there are still some big loopholes in their squad.
The Seagulls evidently lack a quality centre-forward and that hurts them on a regular basis. With a striker who can score around 15 goals a season, Brighton could potentially challenge for an European spot.