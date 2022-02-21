Three clubs chasing Sporting Lisbon star

Kolkata, February 21: Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes has been earning rave reviews in recent times and is believed to be at the centre of interest from a host of clubs across Europe.
The
23-year-old
has
been
regularly
watched
by
scouts
from
top
European
sides
as
per
rumours
in
Portugal.
Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Portuguese international-
Newcastle United
Newcastle significantly bolstered their squad during the winter transfer window but they are expected to be much more active during the summer. Eddie Howe's side seems to have improved big times following their winter additions and should comfortably stave off relegation fears if they can continue their stunning form. Nunes is being chased by the Magpies as per reports as they look to bolster their midfield ranks. The 23-year-old Brazil-born Portugal international could be an ideal partner of Bruno Guimarães at the base of the midfield for many years to come.
Wolverhampton Wanders
The Wolves already boast a strong contingent of Portuguese players with as many as 10 players from Portugal currently in their squad and are also managed by Portuguese manager Bruno Lage. The Midlands club have fared pretty well this season under their new boss but might have a monumental task in their hands if they have to replace Ruben Neves in the middle of the park in the summer. Neves is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Nunes could prove to a perfect replacement of his compatriot.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has so far done a pretty impressive job with Spurs since taking charge of the club in mid-season following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Lilywhites stunned Manchester City on Saturday beating them 2-3 at the Etihad and completely changed the dimension of both title race as well as the race for top four. The fact that Conte is doing a remarkable job with a squad that is not his, shows what he can do when he gets the players of his liking. The north London club are expected to be handing a decent war chest to the Italian in the summer to bolster his squad and Nunes is reportedly one of the top targets of the Serie A and Premier League winning manager.