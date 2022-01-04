Three clubs interested in Burnley star

Kolkata, January 4: Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has emerged as one of the hottest properties in English football in recent times and the stocks of the 22-year-old continues to rise.
As per rumours in England, the Clarets are set to demand a huge fee of £40 million for the dynamic left winger but his suitors are believed to be unfazed.
A host of clubs are believed to be taking a close look at the Englishman and here, we look at three such clubs interested in his services.
Everton
Everton are enduring a really difficult season this time out and the future of Rafael Benitez already seems to be up in the air just months after taking charge at the Goodison Park. The Toffees currently find themselves 15th in the table and have to improve big time if they have to salvage at least a top half finish. With his job on the line, Benitez is expected to be keen on strengthening his squad in January and it is believed that McNeil is one of his primary targets as he looks for more quality on the flanks.
Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira took a really difficult challenge when he took the job of the manager at Crystal Palace in the summer and it is safe to say that he has passed the test with flying colours. The Eagles almost completely overhauled their squad in the summer and have still fared pretty well this campaign. It is believed that the South London giants are looking to strengthen their squad in January and McNeil is a player they admire very much. It is understood that the Eagles could be willing to cash in on Wilfred Zaha in order to fund the move for the young England winger.
Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard has made quite an impressive impact at Aston Villa having taken charge in November. It is extremely difficult to take charge of a struggling club in mid-season but Gerrard has still managed to pass that test. It is believed that the Villa hierarchy are more than happy with the impact of the former Liverpool skipper and are willing to back him in the transfer market to get his desired players. McNeil is believed to be a player Gerrard admires and the Lions could very well break the bank to sign the Burnley star in January.