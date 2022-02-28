Three clubs interested in Southampton wonderkid

Bengaluru, February 28: Southampton are believed to be bracing themselves for offers for Valentino Livramento with a host of clubs said to be considering moves for the 19-year-old.
The young full-back only joined the Saints from Chelsea's academy last summer for around £5 million. The England U21 international has been an absolute revelation at St. Mary's Stadium and his progress has alerted several top clubs.
The wonderkid has already racked up 21 Premier League appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side this campaign and has one goal and two assists to his name.
A bombarding right-back who loves to burst forward and is also pretty solid defensively, Livramento has all the qualities of becoming a superstar in his position in the years to come.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs said to be keen on the 19-year-old.
Chelsea
Chelsea have regretted selling several players in the past who have gone on to become brilliant players and Livramento looks likely to join that list.
The Blues have a buy-back clause, believed to be £38 million but it activates in the summer of 2023. Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly looking to bring their academy graduate back to the club following his impressive showings at senior level.
With Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer with his contract set to expire, the 19-year-old could prove to be a capable replacement of the Chelsea skipper.
Manchester United
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is believed to be a massive fan of the Southampton right-back and has reportedly identified him as an upgrade over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.
Neither of the two right-backs has been able to impress the German tactician this season. Rangnick is set to take up a consultancy role in the summer with a new manager coming in but he is expected to have a big say on transfers.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte's own future at Spurs seems to be up in the air as the Italian publicly expressed his frustration with the north London club.
Daniel Levy's strong backing in the summer could persuade the Italian gaffer to stay at the club beyond this summer and one area where Conte will surely look to upgrade is the right wing-back position.
Emerson Royal is having an underwhelming debut season at the club while Matt Doherty has also not managed to impress on a weekly basis since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Livramento could prove to be a solid addition to the Lilywhites thanks to his excellent attacking prowess and defensive awareness.