Three clubs linked with Manchester City star midfielder

Kolkata, June 10: It is presumed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will overhaul his Premier League winning squad.
The Cityzens are believed to be in the market for top additions like Harry Kane and Jack Grealish and it is claimed that Guardiola is even willing to sacrifice few of his star players in order to fund the two English superstars.
Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were rumoured to be the two biggest names Guardiola was willing to cash in during the summer transfer window and now it is claimed that Bernardo Silva has also joined that list.
Rumour Has It: Manchester City fire sale to raise funds for Kane and Grealish moves
Silva has been an integral member of the Manchester City side since he joined them from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and was particularly impressive in the 2018-19 in which he was awarded the club's Player of the Year.
Here, we will look at three clubs who are believed to be in the race for Silva.
Atletico Madrid
The Spanish capital club have been strongly linked with Silva and with their star midfielder Saul Niguez rumoured to be looking for a move away from Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga holders have reportedly offered the 26-year-old Spanish international to Manchester City in a swap deal with Silva heading the opposite way.
Barcelona
The Catalans have been a long admirer of Silva and with the 26-year-old made available by Manchester City, the Blaugrana have obviously emerged as one of his suitors. Silva and Barcelona might look like a match made in heaven, it seems impossible for them to come up with the financial package to afford the Portuguese maestro.
Juventus
It is widely reported that the Turin giants will undergo a massive overhaul during the summer and Silva has been mentioned as a strong target. Massimiliano Allegri looks to pair him up with his international team-mate and skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.