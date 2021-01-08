Three clubs that could sign Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan in January

Bengaluru, January 8: One of the major transfers of the start of the last year, Christian Eriksen's move to Inter looks to be all but over. He left the side with a big reputation scoring 69 goals for the club across competitions in the process but his move to Italy has been nothing but disaster.
The Dane has become an entirely peripheral figure this term under Antonio Conte, starting just 5 of the 21 games that Inter have played. His struggles have meant that he has been put on sale by the club management who are keen to get him off their books and cash in on him January.
The Danish midfielder, however, is not short of suitors and there are as many as three big sides who are keen to get him-
Paris Saint Germain
PSG have reportedly registered an interest to sign Eriksen in January following his former manager Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in Paris and it could be a good move for both parties involved.
Eriksen had the best time under the Argentine manager at Tottenham and can reignite his career in France. Moreover, the French side can afford his high wages which could be a problem for other sides.
Everton
The Merseysiders are reportedly one of the three sides who are keeping their tabs on the Danish playmaker. Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be a big fan of the player and may look at the chance to add more creativity in the middle of the pitch.
Eriksen could definitely be an upgrade over Gylfi Sigurdsson as an option in the number 10 role. However, it remains to be seen if he would be keen to join a side who are unlikely to challenge for silverware.
Arsenal
With Mesut Ozil having been completely frozen out at Arsenal, they are in dire need of some creativity in the middle of the park and Eriksen could certainly provide that.
Although it could be quite strange for the Spurs fans to imagine him playing for one of their arch-rivals, the player could be tempted to return to the biggest stage in England and at his old place in London.