Three Ligue 1 players Arsenal should be looking for

Kolkata, June 12: France has always been the most favourite shopping destination for Arsenal over the years probably because of Arsene Wenger's strong connection in his homeland.
Even in the post-Wenger era, the Gunners have kept pursuing the best talents from French football.
Here, we will take a look at three players Arsenal should target from France who would be excellent additions to the Gunners.
Wesley Fofana (Saint-Etienne)
Coming through one of the best academies in French football, Fofana has had his chances in the first-team of Claude Puel this campaign. And, the 19-year-old has already attracted plenty of plaudits as well as attention from top clubs in France and also from foreign clubs. Capable of playing at the heart of the defence as well as a defensive midfielder, Fofana would be an excellent addition to the Gunners.
Morgan Sanson (Marseille)
Sanson of Marseille would be an excellent signing by Arsenal due to a number of reasons. Arsenal badly need a quality central midfielder with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira both having struggled to impress and Sanson is exactly the kind of player they need. In many ways, Sanson resembles current boss Mikel Arteta when he was a player thanks to his excellent technical abilities coupled with work rate and defensive duties.
Moussa Dembele (Lyon)
Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has already stated that the club would need to sell some of their top assets this summer in order to balance their books following the crisis they have gone through. The club boast some amazing talents like Houssem Aouar, Memphis Depay and a few others but the one Arsenal should be looking for is Dembele considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to depart this summer.