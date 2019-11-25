Three major talking points as Sheffield's Oli McBurnie denies Red Devils three points

Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Manchester United almost made a vintage comeback by scoring three goals within three minutes however an injury-time equaliser of Oliver McBurnie rescued a point for Sheffield United in a 3-3 draw on Sunday.
The Blades were on the front foot in the whole first half and expectedly took the lead in the 19th minute when attacker Lys Mousset outmuscled Phil Jones on the right flank and cut the ball back for John Lundstram only to be his shot saved but John Fleck was on the place to bury it home.
Immediately in the second half they again doubled their lead when a lovely through-ball from Fleck found Mousset who sent a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
However, from there on United looked to be the better team and a comeback started on following the 72nd goal from left-back Brandon Williams. Soon after, substitute Greenwood and Rashford put two quick goals to make the scoreline 3-2. However, in the end, United could not keep composure as McBurnie’s stoppage-time equaliser, after a stay to consult VAR, saw the points shared in an extraordinary match.
Here are the three major talking points of the game:
United's midfield woes
Due to injuries to Matic, Mctominay and Pogba United only had a selective option for the middle of the pitch. Solskjaer in this game tried his hand with a midfield pivot of Perreira and Fred. Fred in a way looked better in defensive shape but his Brazilian counterpart was awful in the whole game. Both the players lacked the urge to move the ball forward. United have serious problem in the middle of the pitch and unless Pogba and Mctominay recover early and step-up, things are unlikely to change.
Sheffield are here to stay
Sheffield did not put in much effort in the transfer market in Summer but looking at Chris Wilder's system and his squad, they are certainly here to remain for at least this year. The Blades although conceded three goals in the game, first in the last two years at home, but certainly, their team so far has looked compact and defensively much stronger than many Premier League sides. Wilder certainly has developed this team from the ground up to be hard-working, disciplined and above all, efficient while going forward, whatever limited chances may they get.
Young Red Devils show resilience
With many senior names out injured Solskjaer, this term has so far put considerable faith academy kids and the move seems to be encouraging day by day. When the odds were against them, youngsters like Williams, Greenwood as well as Rashford turned the game on their head. The fight was still on from their end despite a 2-0 deficit after just around 50 minutes which eventually helped the visitors grabbing at least one point, thanks to goals from three academy players, aged group 19, 18 and 22 respectively.