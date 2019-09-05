Three Manchester United players who could agree on a Bosman deal in January

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over the reigns at Old Trafford, the English Premier League side has been on a rebuilding spree and more than incomings, the club has been hell bent on releasing the deadwood.
In January, Fellaini left the side for China while this Summer Darmian and Lukaku departed permanently to Italy. United have also let go two of their first-team players, Smalling and Sanchez on loan while Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia both have left the side on a free transfer.
However, there could be many more first-team departures as well in coming time and at least three players can agree on a Bosman deal as early as in January. We look at those three names whose contract expires next Summer and analyse which clubs they could opt for:
1) Ashley Young:
Young's contract was up in this Summer however after Antonio Valencia's departure, Solskjaer retained him for one more season. An influx of experience and leadership quality in a young dressing room is understood be the main reason behind the extension however for the ongoing campaign the English international is now viewed as an understudy Luke Shaw. But the rumour around the club is that the player has already been told that this is his last season and he won't be offered any more extension. At such point, Young could analyse his options in January window and could agree on a money-oriented move to either far China or MLS.
2) David De Gea
An extension talks for the United's number one has been doing round since last one year but apparently both the party is yet to come on a conclusion. His disinterest in re-signing looks to be having an impact on performances this season and if it continues, the Spaniard may eventually look to move elsewhere for a better challenge. And with his contract up in the air next Summer, he could look to seal a deal as early as January with a Bosman deal.
With Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris all happy with their number one his only potential option could be only in Italy with Juventus. The Serie A champions have gained a reputation in recent years of always being on the ball and signing the best players on frees as they allow their contracts to run down at their clubs and this time they could well vouch for the former Atletico man.
3) Eric Bailly
Bought by Jose Mourinho for £30m from Villarreal, Eric Bailly has never fulfilled that transfer fee at Old Trafford. Often injured and mistake-prone, Bailly slowly demoted in the pecking order and under new boss Solskjaer that too has not changed.
The Ivory Coast international is currently out injured but had he been fit, he would have been behind Lindelof and Maguire. At such point, it is unlikely the player will spend his time mostly on the bench and with his contract set to end next summer, he could well look for a move after getting fit.
Manchester United, however, may offer him a new contract just to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer. Arsenal earlier were rumoured to be interested in him but he could well look into a lesser physical league to establish himself again with a return to Spain and relocate to Italy also a viable option.