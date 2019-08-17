Three Manchester United players who could still be offloaded before the European transfer window closes

Bengaluru, Aug 17: The transfer deadline may have slammed shut for Premier League clubs, but their European complements can nevertheless buy players from England until early next month.
The future of several United stars still appear uncertain, and some could leave before the deadline for European clubs on September 2. United only sold one big-name this Summer with Romelu Lukaku opting for Inter Milan however Herrera and Antonio Valencia left the club as free transfers. But with two weeks to go, there could still be some departures.
Here are three United players who could still be offloaded before the European transfer window closes:
1) Marcos Rojo
The Argentine defender has been surplus to requirements at Old Trafford for quite a while now and it seems that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it all but certain that there was no room for him on the roster after signing Maguire and leaving him out of the first matchday squad against Chelsea.
The centre-back has made only 12 appearances for the club since the beginning of last season. Everton on deadline tried signing the defender on loan however the deal collapsed. But his future still looks away from England and there have been rumours from Turkey suggesting that he now could be loaned out to Fenerbahce as the side is looking for a player of his versatility and skill-set.
2) Matteo Darmian
The Italian has been a fringe player at Old Trafford for the last three years but still has not been able to make a transfer. This Summer, Ole made it clear that he is not in his plans by keeping out of the pre-season squad and after the arrival of Wan-Bissaka. It is almost confirmed he won't be preferred at all. He has been linked over a move to Italy with Inter Milan strongly linked.
3) Alexis Sanchez
It simply hasn’t worked out for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United. His form has fallen off a cliff since his high-profile move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2018. Just three league goals have been scored in that time moreover he seems ill-suited to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style and intended direction for United.
Although Solskjaer has recently claimed that he is keen to work with the former Arsenal player this season viewing him as a forward option after Lukaku's departure. But if between now and September 2, the current first-choice strikers perform, and young Mason Greenwood takes his opportunities. The Chilean may struggle to get any playing time and may seek a new team to ply his trade. Roma have been linked over a move for the attacker but still, his enormous wage could be a big blockage.