Three most expensive left-backs of all time

Kolkata, September 1: Chelsea finally completed the signature of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a reported fee of €50.2m, thereby making him one of the most expensive left-backs in Premier League history.
However, the England international is not quite top on the list. Here, we look at three most expensive left-backs of all timeleft.
1. Lucas Hernandez - Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich (€80m)
World Cup-winning French international Hernandez was snapped up by Bundesliga giants Bayern in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around €80m. Although he is also capable of playing as a centre-back, he has played almost equal number of games at left-back position as well.
2. Benjamin Mendy - AS Monaco to Manchester City (€57.5m)
Hernandez is followed by another Frenchman in this list with Mendy. Premier League giants Manchester City broke the bank in 2017 to sign the bombarding left-back from Monaco, following an impressive run by the Frenchman both domestically and in the Champions League.
3. Ben Chilwell - Leicester City to Chelsea (€50.2m)
The latest name in this list of the Chelsea acquisition this summer with Frank Lampard looking forward to the 23-year-old to solve the Blues' long-term issues at left back. It has been a position that has been haunting Chelsea ever since Ashley Cole departed the club and the €50.2m has everything in his locker to put an end to it.