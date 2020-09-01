Football
Three most expensive left-backs of all time

By
Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City broke the bank to sign Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

Kolkata, September 1: Chelsea finally completed the signature of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a reported fee of €50.2m, thereby making him one of the most expensive left-backs in Premier League history.

However, the England international is not quite top on the list. Here, we look at three most expensive left-backs of all timeleft.

1. Lucas Hernandez - Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich (€80m)

World Cup-winning French international Hernandez was snapped up by Bundesliga giants Bayern in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around €80m. Although he is also capable of playing as a centre-back, he has played almost equal number of games at left-back position as well.

2. Benjamin Mendy - AS Monaco to Manchester City (€57.5m)

Hernandez is followed by another Frenchman in this list with Mendy. Premier League giants Manchester City broke the bank in 2017 to sign the bombarding left-back from Monaco, following an impressive run by the Frenchman both domestically and in the Champions League.

3. Ben Chilwell - Leicester City to Chelsea (€50.2m)

The latest name in this list of the Chelsea acquisition this summer with Frank Lampard looking forward to the 23-year-old to solve the Blues' long-term issues at left back. It has been a position that has been haunting Chelsea ever since Ashley Cole departed the club and the €50.2m has everything in his locker to put an end to it.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
