Three players Barcelona should target to replace Messi

Kolkata, August 27: With reports claiming that Barcelona captain and talisman Lionel Messi has handed over a transfer request, the Catalan club looks in serious trouble for now.
Finding a like-for-like replacement for Messi is not possible. However, Barcelona must rebuild their squad and find a new man to be the focal point of everything.
Here, we look at three players Barcelona should target in order to replace the irreplaceable.
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Havertz seems destined for a move to Chelsea in coming weeks. However, with Barcelona now facing the daunting task of replacing arguably the greatest player to grace the game, they have every reason to compete with the Blues for the signature of the generational talent from Germany. A complete attacking midfielder, who can play anywhere in the final third as well as a number ten, Havertz would be an ideal signing for the Barcelona system.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
Just like Havertz, Sancho is also courted by many European clubs. Sancho has been impressive for Dortmund in the last couple of years and can at 20, could be big long-term prospect at Camp Nou.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
The best possible replacement of Messi would undoubtedly be Mbappe. Mbappe is just 21 and has already achieved more than most footballers do in their whole career. The World Cup-winner is destined for greatness and can achieve that at a club like Barcelona.