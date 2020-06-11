Three players from Scottish Premiership who should be in the reckoning of Premier League clubs

New Delhi, June 11: Once upon a time, the Scottish League was regarded as one of the best and most popular leagues in Europe. However, with time, the stock of the Premiership has fallen due to a number of factors.
Lack of viewership outside the country and a much smaller revenue when compared to the top five major leagues have been big reasons behind Scottish football's fall from grace. However, in the last few years, things have certainly improved and there is certainly no lack of quality players in the league that has been dominated by Celtic for almost a decade now.
We have seen many major imports in the Premier League from the Scottish Premiership and some of them really made it big in the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk stands out as the biggest example of it while there are several other players who made a significant impact in English football.
Here, we will take a look at three players from the Premiership who would be great additions to the Premier League sides.
Alfredo Morelos - Rangers
23-year-old Colombian international Alfredo Morelos is one of the most pivotal players in Steven Gerrard's Rangers side. The versatile Colombian can feature anywhere in the final third although he enjoys the most in a centre-forward role.
Blessed with an enormous pace and amazing abilities on the ball, Morelos is also a prolific goalscorer which he has shown for the Gers over his three season for the club. He has scored 77 goals and created 29 for his teammates during his time at Ibrox in 137 games. Big clubs in Europe have been linked with the services of the Colombian in recent months as he looks more than ready for a big move to the south of the border.
Kristoffer Ajer - Celtic
Another player from the Premiership who has been linked with big moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe is Celtic's 22-year-old central defender Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian is a modern day centre-back with a frame of 6 ft 6 in and can also play as a defensive midfielder or even as a central midfielder.
It is hardly a surprise to seen him linked with clubs like Milan or Leicester City thanks to his immense adaptability and versatility. Blessed with exceptional ability to find his teammates from the back makes him an ideal player for managers who want to build from the back.
Odsonne Edouard - Celtic
Former PSG forward Odsonne Édouard has been one of the standout players in the Scottish Premiership over the last three years. The Frenchman, aged 22, first joined the Hoops on a season-long loan deal back in 2017 and made the move permanent a year later.
He has scored 60 goals and provided 31 assists in 126 appearances for the Bhoys till date. He has been truly phenomenal this season with 27 goals in all competitions which has seen him getting linked with a number of big clubs outside Scotland such as Arsenal and Everton.