Three players impressing on loan this season

Kolkata, November 24: Football has become more of a squad game nowadays with top teams looking to fight for every competition and it is now particularly easy to keep all the players happy in a massive squad.
We often see players, who are not in their respective clubs' plans, get an opportunity to go out on loan in order to get much needed game time and display their talents for different sides.
In this article, we will take a look at three players who have impressed on loan this campaign.
Brahim Diaz (AC Milan on loan from Real Madrid)
Brahim Diaz was signed by Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee of around €17 million but the Spaniard could not really make his mark at Santiago Bernabeu. The youngster was eventually sent out on a season-long loan to AC Milan for the duration of the 2020/21 season and the Rossoneri were so impressed by the 22-year-old that they extended his contract by another two years with an option to buy. The 22-year-old has been impressive for Stefano Pioli's side this tie out with four goals and 2 assists in 12 games.
Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona on loan from Cagliari)
Son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, Giovanni Simeone has been a highly-regarded forward from a very young age but the Argentinian could never really impress on a consistent basis until this season. He has been firing on all cylinders this season for Hellas Verona on loan from Cagliari having netted nine goals and providing three assists in 12 appearances. The 26-year-old who is capable of playing anywhere in attack, has shown that he has an eye for goal and this could prove to be his breakthrough season.
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea)
A product of the Chelsea youth academy, Conor Gallagher has been sent on a series of loan spells to various clubs with the Blues keen to get him regular playing time in English football. The 21-year-old has so far live up to every challenge thrown in his way but has taken his game to a whole another level this season with Crystal Palace on loan.
He has been incredible for Patrick Vieira's side this season having scored four goals and registered two assists in 11 games in all competitions. Gallagher's form this season could very well force Thomas Tuchel to integrate him into the first team set-up at Stamford Bridge next season.