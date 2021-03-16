Three players Leicester City should target this summer

Kolkata, March 16: Leicester City shocked the world in 2016 when they clinched the Premier League against all the odds.
The Midlands club narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last year, but this season, they look destined to finish inside top four.
Regardless of where they finish this season, it is imperative to say that Brendan Rodgers needs to work on his squad this summer.
Here, we look at three players the Foxes should target this summer.
Joel Matip - Liverpool
As per rumours in England, Liverpool could be open to offers for their star defender as they look to refresh their defensive ranks. Matip is undoubtedly a top defender and is a player who fits Rodgers' system really well thanks to his ball playing ability.
Julian Draxler - Paris Saint-Germain (Free agent)
Once regarded as a biggest footballing talents in the world, Draxler's career has nosedived since the German international joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The former Schalke attacking midfielder is in the good books of Rodgers.
Patson Daka - Red Bull Salzburg
Daka is a striker who has a lot in common with Jamie Vardy in terms of playing style and he has been lethal for Salzburg having scored 26 goals in 10 games this season. Fast, strong and prolific, Daka would be a perfect replacement of Vardy at King Power Stadium.