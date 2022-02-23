Three players linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Bengaluru, Feb 23: Tottenham Hotspur stunned Premier League holders Manchester City at the weekend beating them 2-3 at their home Etihad. Antonio Conte, having only taken charge of the club in the mid-season, is doing quite a remarkable job and the win against Pep Guardiola's side was a reminder to the Premier League of the Italian's credentials as a manager.
The Lilywhites are expected to be one of the busier clubs during the summer as Conte would certainly want to get his desired players at the club. Daniel Levy needs to back the Premier League and Serie A winning manager who could be the club's only hope to clinch a trophy finally. Here, we will take a look at three players Spurs could be signing in the summer.
Paulo Dybala - Juventus
Spurs were incredibly close to landing Paulo Dybala in the past and the presence of Antonio Conte could mean that they could finally be able to get their long-term target. Dybala has never played under Conte but the two know each other really well from their time in Italy.
The Argentine international has what it takes to excel under Conte. With Harry Kane and Heung Min Son already at the club, Dybala's addition could potentially take Spurs to the next level. The 28-year-old has his Juventus contract expiring in the summer which means Spurs could get him for nothing.
Franck Kessié- AC Milan
Just like Dybala, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié also becomes a free agent in the summer. The 25-year-old has been among the best players in his position in Serie A over the last few years has caught the eye with his all-action game.
The Ivory Coast international has everything in his game that a midfielder aspires to and a host of clubs are expected to be in the running for his signature. Spurs are long-term admirers of the midfield dynamo and it goes without saying that he would significantly strengthen their midfield.
Noussair Mazraoui - Ajax
Noussair Mazraoui is also posed to leave Ajax in the summer with his contract set to expire, The 24-year-old Morocco international is an attacking right-back who loves to burst forward on every opportunity and has a great eye for crosses which makes him perfect for Conte's system. Emerson Royal is having an underwhelming debut season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Mazraoui could prove to be a solid upgrade on the Brazilian international.