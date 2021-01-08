Football
Three players Liverpool could target to replace star midfielder

By

Kolkata, January 8: If rumours in England are to be believed, star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be very well on his way out of Anfield this summer.

Here, we look at three potential replacements for the Dutchman.

Yves Bissouma - Brighton and Hove Albion

Bissouma has been linked with a host of clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and even Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Malian international has everything in his locker to fit well into Jurgen Klopp's system.

Renato Sanches - Lille

The Portuguese international has done well to revive his career at Lille over the past couple of seasons. Still just 23 years, Sanches still has all the potential to become one of the best players in his position and looks ready for a second chance at a big club and Liverpool could definitely offer him that opportunity.

Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund

Brandt has been someone Klopp has admired for long and also made several attempts to sign him. A player who is technically sublime and can slot in a number of roles in midfield as well as on the flanks, Brandt would be a solid addition to Liverpool and Klopp could finally get his long-term target.

Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:47 [IST]
