Three players that may fill the void during Arsenal's injury crisis

Bengaluru, June 25: Back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion have seriously dented Arsenal's goal of sealing a return to the Champions League next season.
Furthermore, right now Arteta is also facing a big challenge to make a return to winning ways due to imbalance to the side.
Leno’s injury adds to a growing list of fitness concerns for Arteta, who has seen his side lose both games since the Premier League restart, along with both Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka being forced off in the first game against Manchester City.
However, this scenario could be a good chance for these three players who may play a big role in the first team line-up as their replacements for the time being.
Emiliano Martinez
Bernd Leno has been ruled out for at least four weeks after sustaining a knee injury during Arsenal’s defeat at Brighton. Second choice Martinez is now set to stand between the sticks so he’ll be looking to take his opportunity to impress.
The Argentine has been at the club since a 16-year-old but never got the chance to impress the bosses with regular game-time. The remainder of the season will be the time where he would be fully committed showing his calibre.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
With Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka still working their way back to full fitness, Arteta may choose a different set of midfield combination.
Arteta deployed Guendouzi in a holding role against Brighton. However, the midfielder was quite irrational in the match and apparently later faced heat due to his uncivil behaviour to Maupay for the setback on Leno. There is a possibility he could be replaced with Maitland-Niles.
The right-back lost his place in the team in late January but reportedly has now won over Arteta again with hard work.
In his Arsenal career, Maitland-Niles has played the majority of games as a right-back but naturally, he is a midfielder. With Bellerin back in the fold, Arteta could provide him with his preferred stage in the midfield coupled with Dani Ceballos in a double pivot role.
He has the skill set to provide what the Arsenal midfield requires right now.
Rob Holding
With Pablo Mari injured, Sokratis still absent due to lack of fitness and David Luiz suspended after his red card against Manchester City, Arteta does not have many options but to start Rob Holding along with Shkodran Mustafi again in the next game.
The English defender since Arteta's arrival has mostly spent time on the bench. But it will be a perfect opportunity for him to cement his position in the team ahead of the other centre-backs.
In his first start under Arteta this year, Holding has had a decent game against Brighton. But for sure, he was far from perfect. But it is surely his final chance to salvage his Arsenal career. He will turn 25 this September and he will have the chance to deliver in the present, not simply the signs of what he might one day become.