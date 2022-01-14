Three players Tottenham Hotspur could sign in January

Bengaluru, January 14: After what has been a disappointing start to the season Tottenham Hotspur seem to have found the rhythm once again following the appointment of Antonio Conte.
The North London side are now actively pushing for a top-four birth. However, there is no doubt the Italian requires more quality. And it is understood that the managing director of football Fabio Paratici is ready to support him in the market.
The club is expected to make most of the rebuild during the summer window but January also presents a good opportunity to find some solution.
With the club, all set to axe a couple of unwanted stars in the ongoing transfer window, Conte is likely to get a couple of replacements in January.
The North London side as a result have already been linked with several big names and these are the three players who could sign for the club in January:
1. Adama Traore
Conte is reportedly prioritising a new right wing-back, with Wolves' Adama Traore their first choice. Neither Matt Doherty nor Emerson Royal has impressed the Italian tactician and for this reason, the Spanish speedster has been linked with a move.
Moreover, the club could also lose winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax this month and hence having Traore could fill in that gap also.
The 25-year-old is reportedly having a contract stand-off with Wolves meaning that his current contract will expire in 2023. Wolves apparently are ready to sanction a sale for as little as £20m in January and it could be pretty feasible for Spurs.
2. Mattias Svanberg
Signing a midfielder is also believed to be one of the biggest priorities of Conte in January considering there will be two or three departures from that area.
Out of favour Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all could leave the club in January. One of the names that have been touted as their replacement is Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg.
The dynamic midfielder is catching the eye in Serie A amid some impressive displays this season. His performance has alerted Tottenham with some reports suggesting that Spurs are ready to make the Swede Antonio Conte’s first signing. His current deal expires in 2023 and he could be available for €15 million.
3. Jesse Lingard
The Manchester United midfielder is the latest name that has been linked with them very recently. Lingard is out of favour at Manchester United, playing just 13 times in all competitions this season despite enjoying a fantastic loan spell at West Ham United last term.
His contract is set to end in summer and with the 29-year-old keen on an exit in January, United are likely to sell him this month. Spurs hence could sign him for a cut-price deal but West Ham are also chasing him. So it now remains to be seen which club he actually chooses.