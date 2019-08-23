Three players who can be a better number 10 than Jesse Lingard at Manchester United

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Manchester United are yet to be beaten and look much more balanced than last season after their win and draw against Chelsea and Wolves respectively but the main weakness that came along in these games are the midfield attacking option, a lack of creativity required to put authority in a game.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has so far opted for Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield or No. 10 role but clearly the 27-year-old is not well suited for the position at the moment.
It's four months since he registered a goal or assist in the Premier League. He had a few injury woes this season but even then, he started 19 Premier League games last season scoring just four times which clearly suggest it that he shouldn’t be starting so often for a club with such highest order.
His versatility, commitment and homegrown quota mean for he should remain at the club as an important member of the squad. However, United should not and cannot rely on his footballing abilities to win matches week in week out and we look at three other options who can be a better fit in the United squad right now:
1) Angel Gomes
Gomes could be the man to play in behind Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the attack with the current set-up. Since his debut two years back, Gomes has not yet been given a regular run of games in the first-team but if anything, his performance and solo goal against Tottenham in pre-season should tempt Solskjaer to consider him for the Crystal Palace game this weekend. The Englishman is very skilful and has the creativity to split open defences with his one-touch play and flair. His experience and physicality could be a factor but with Solskjaer's plays more direct football and relies on youth, he could be a natural choice.
2) Andreas Pereira
Another academy graduate who can be given a chance in the attacking midfield role. The Brazilian is a workhorse and to some way very similar to Lingard because of his defensive work rate. In the first game against Chelsea, Solskjaer put him in the wing role, to cut back inside and help in creating chances. He although had an average game but still managed to wrack up an assist. With the speed and movement ahead of him, Pereira's eye for the final pass could be vital if he plays in the number 10 role when United try to break down resolute defences.
3) Paul Pogba
The French man right now is the safest bet to be the leading man in the midfield. As of now, he has been tasked with a box to box role but it seems it has restricted his natural abilities to create extra. Although he already has got two assists and could have got another, if he had not missed penalty versus Wolves. But still he should be played much further up on the field to help build the attack and with the player having a better defensive sense in the game, he could well be the perfect man to anchor the ship.
However, if he plays further up, Fred has to gear up his game to hold the double pivot system along with Mctominay. The Brazilain is yet to be named in a matchday squad and this system whole depends on how soon he gets into the side this season.