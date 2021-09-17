Three Premier League clubs in the race for Czech wonderkid

Kolkata, September 17: Czech Republic have produced some top footballers in the modern era such as Pavel Nedved, Petr Cech, Tomas Rosicky and currently have a fantastic young prospect who can go on to become one of the legends of the game in future.
Hlozek who turned 19 in July already has almost 100 senior appearances to his name and has been regularly catching the eye with his incredible eye for goals and ability to play anywhere in the attacking third.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who are reportedly interested in the youngster.
Arsenal
Things have gone from bad to worse with time for Arsenal since they parted ways with Arsene Wenger and this season could turn out to be the worse in the club's history. It is needless to say that the Gunners are still in need of some big signings to their squad despite spending a fortune this summer. With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both likely to depart next summer with expiry of their contracts and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also strongly linked with an exit from the club, Mikel Arteta should be keen on adding at least solid attacker next summer and Hlozek's versatility makes him a perfect player for the Gunners. The 19-year-old is reportedly being closely monitored by the Gunners.
West Ham United
David Moyes has been working wonders at West Ham United despite having limited resources at his disposal. Following the departure of Sebastian Haller in January, the East London club falied to replace him during that window and while it was believed that their priority was to sign a a new number nine this summer, the Hammers also did not use that opportunity. Hlozek has been mentioned as a target of Moyes several times during the course of the summer but a move failed to materialise. If the Hammers can continue their good run of form, the move could certainly go through next summer.
Liverpool
Liverpool have also been mentioned as admirers of the Cezch Republic international and it does make sense from every perspective. Jurgen Klopp typically likes to have forwards like Hlozek who can effortlessly slot in on either flank as well as a centre-forward. Also, the player is still just 19 and the Reds have a track record of signing such gems before they reach their peaks. Liverpool did not sign a new attacker this summer despite the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi is also on the fringes of the squad. Under such circumstances, Hlozek could be a real possibility next summer.