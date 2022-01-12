Three Premier League clubs linked with Todd Cantwell over January transfer

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Norwich City's Todd Cantwell is being targeted by a host of Premier League clubs with his contract set to expire in the summer. The 23-year-old has suffered a huge fall from grace after being regarded as one of the best young talents in England not that long ago. He scored six Premier League goals during the Canaries’ last season in Premier League two years ago but has hardly featured this term and is yet to score.
Earlier he fell out with manager Daniel Farke, who was sacked in November and things have not much improved under Smith as well. The new manager although has restored him to the first team however his performance has not improved.
With the club looking for new transfers in January, Cantwell now could be sold for the right amount. Norwich reportedly have put a £15 million price tag on his head and it has unsurprisingly alerted these Premier League clubs.
1. Leicester City
Leicester have been well below their usual standard this season, with inconsistent performances seeing them vowing out of the Europa League while they are even struggling to break into the top six in Premier League.
Underwhelming performance from the likes of Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman has been a big factor while massive injury issues as well covid outbreak has not helped either. As a result, the club is reportedly looking at bargain deals from the market and Cantwell's availability reportedly has enticed Rodgers.
2. Newcastle United
Newcastle are well-stocked in the middle of the park, however, no one of them actually ticks the box to be a quality creative outlet. As a result, the club is also looking at creative attackers and Cantwell's situation also has made them alerted. Howe is reportedly a big admirer of the England international and a bid for the 23-year-old could be expected soon.
3. Leeds United
Leeds United have had a dreadful campaign so far with the club only winning three games in Premier League so far, scoring 21 goals. It is understood that to solve the attacking crisis the club is scouring the market and they too are believed to be interested in Cantwell. Leeds chased the player in summer as well and now are likely to renew their interest.