Three Premier League clubs that are linked with Stuttgart talent Borna Sosa

Kolkata, February 18: A serious battle could emerge in the next summer transfer window for the signature of Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa who is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.
His season so far
Sosa has scored two goals, provided five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions despite Vfb Stuttgart’s dismal run in Bundesliga. The club are entangled in a relegation battle but that has not stopped the Croatian from delivering top class performance. The 24-year-old has been a dependable outlet and has been a constant menace on the left flank. He has played as a left-back as well as left-wing back in a five-man backline, proving his utility even more.
Clubs linked
Unsurprisingly his impressive display has alerted several sides, most notably three London rivals Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal. The Bundesliga side have reportedly put a £25m price tag on the 24-year-old and the asking price could be feasible for all the above-mentioned sides next summer. The transfer fee could even decrease if Stuttgart fail to maintain their Bundesliga status.
Chelsea targeted the Croatian in the January transfer window following the injury to Ben Chilwell. A deal however could not be materialised. But as per rumours, they could re-ignite their interest in the summer. Chelsea are likely to sell Emerson Palmieri next summer while Marcos Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge is also uncertain. In that aspect, Sosa could emerge as a useful option for Thomas Tuchel.
Antonio Conte could also look to bring in a left-back after remaining unconvinced over his left-back options. As of now, Sergio Reguilon is considered a sure starter. But with Real Madrid considering re-signing the Spaniard, Sosa could emerge as a great option to replace him next season.
In the case of Arsenal, right now they are fully loaded in the left-back area with Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares. However, Sosa could be considered as a better quality backup than the latter, while his versatile nature could make him a useful squad player.