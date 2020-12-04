Three Premier League clubs who should make a move for this Bayern star

Kolkata, December 4: Javi Martinez has lifted the lid over his future claiming that this season will be the last for him in a Bayern Munich shirt as his contract with the Bavarian giants expires in the summer of 2021.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who are likely to launch a move for the versatile midfielder on a free transfer.
Manchester United
United lack both depth as well as quality in both central midfield and defence and Martinez is a player who can fill in effortlessly in either roles. Still only 32, Martinez still has plenty of football left in him and should thrive in the Premier League thanks to his technical abilities. On a free transfer, Martinez would be a more than welcome addition at Old Trafford.
Arsenal
Another team who are short of quality options at the heart of the midfield is Arsenal as Mikel Arteta still looks to find the right balance in the middle. It is a public knowledge that Arsenal are operating on a tight budget and Martinez being available on a free transfer should make him one of their top priorities.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola and Martinez have fond memories of each other and that could well be recreated at the Etihad next summer. Guardiola knows the player well and played a big role in his development and considering the versatility of the Spaniard, a move could well be on the cards.