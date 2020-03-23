Three reasons why Arsenal must sign Jack Grealish

Bengaluru, March 23: Arsenal are likely to be one of the busier clubs during the summer transfer window with the Gunners needing strong reinforcements in almost every department. One of the areas where they lack both quality and depth is in the middle of the park and to bolster their midfield ranks, the Gunners should be all over Astin Villa skipper Jack Grealish.
Grealish is a player very much in demand right now with interest from not only the country but also from abroad. He is also likely to cost a fortune but Arsenal should be prepared to bring him to Emirates for whatever is necessary.
Here are three reasons behind that:
Premier League experienced
Premier League is much different from any other league in Europe and we have seen many top players of foreign leagues struggle to make an impact after their move to England. With Grealish, the risk is minimal as he is already a seasoned professional in English football and knows every secret to flourishing in the top tier of English football.
Arsenal have made a lot of poor transfers in recent years which has cost them dearly and cannot afford to make the same mistakes again. And, that is why they should be all over Jack Grealish who is likely to be a guaranteed success.
Fighting spirit and attitude
Grealish has an exemplary attitude and a strong fighting spirit. Grealish has been one of the best players in the division this season despite playing for a lesser club like Aston Villa who are languishing in the danger zone. If it for him, the Villans' situation would have been a lot worse. He has single-handedly made them competitive.
We have seen many players like Grealish before who excelled despite playing for bottom-half clubs but very few of them had an attitude like Grealish. At just 24 years of age, he is already a club legend at Aston Villa. He dragged them single-handedly to the promotion and is trying his best to keep the club's top-flight status alive. He could have easily left the club already with the talent he has at his disposal but his willingness to fight for his boyhood club is really amazing and praise-worthy.
Quality of the highest order
Grealish is a player of the highest quality. Despite playing for a relegation-threatened side like Aston Villa, he has seven goals and six assists to his name which means he can contribute over one-third of the club's goals. He has averaged 2.1 shots, 2.7 key passes and 2.2 successful dribbles per game. Also, he has been the most fouled player in the Premier League with 4.9 fouls per game.
He is almost everywhere in the pitch. He comes deep to collect the ball, often carries the ball himself into advanced areas. The 24-year-old is often the one creating chances in the final third and also the one scoring the goals in the penalty area. He does everything. And, in a team that comprises of players like Aubameyang, Pepe and others, Grealish will get even better and better with the lesser workload on his shoulders.