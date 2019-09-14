Three reasons why transfer ban could act as a boon for Chelsea this Premier League season

Giving their youngsters a chance
These are hard times for a young player coming through the youth ranks of a big club as the bigger clubs can afford very few chances to even their best young players and Chelsea was no exception of this.
They had to lose some of the best talents they produced who have made their names at other clubs now. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku etc are all big examples of this.
The transfer ban meant that Chelsea could not act in the transfer market to bolster their squad which was already quite far off the level of the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.
This means a golden opportunity for the club's best young players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori who are making quite a good use of the opportunities and it is indeed a blessing for the club as well as for the players.
Proper assessment of players
Chelsea badly needed a good transfer window and was imposed a transfer ban but this could act as a blessing as it would present the club an opportunity to fully assess the players they already have.
A host of players at Chelsea have failed to live up to the expectations in recent years and this season, they will all get to play a lot and the club will be able to make the decisions accordingly.
The next transfer window will surely be a big one for the London giants and by that time, they can prepare the scorecard of each player and there cannot be any complaints from the players' side as well. For every football club, a time comes when they need to start over and this season could act as that one for them.
It's better to not have a window than to have a poor window
Chelsea's transfer activities in recent few years have been quite abysmal, to say the least. Almost every player they signed in the last few years were either overpaid or was more of a panic buy. Apart from very few players like Kepa, Jorginho, Rudiger and a few more, all transfers they made have been flops.
The Blues needed to sort out their policy and strategy in the transfer market and the transfer ban could mean that they can prepare in a much better way for the next transfer window which is expected to be a busy and a big one.