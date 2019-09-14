Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three reasons why transfer ban could act as a boon for Chelsea this Premier League season

By
Three reasons why transfer ban could act as a boon for Chelsea this Premier League season

Bengaluru, Sep 14: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has taken over at Stamford Bridge at a difficult time and deserves all the plaudits for that as most young managers would have hesitated to take charge of a big club in such circumstances. The Blues' undisputed best player Eden Hazard has left for Real Madrid while Chelsea would not be able to strengthen their squad due to a two-window transfer ban imposed by the FIFA.

Lampard had just one year of managing experience before taking charge of the club that he played for and was one of the key players of the club's golden era. His sole season as a manager was with Derby County in the Championship whom he took to the Playoffs but lost against Aston Villa in the final. Taking over at Chelsea was a bold move from the English footballing legend as a failure here could mean a big step back in the second innings of his career and he had no way to make changes to the squad he inherited.

However, the transfer ban could also act as a blessing for the Blues due to three reasons. We will discuss them in this article.

Giving their youngsters a chance

Giving their youngsters a chance

These are hard times for a young player coming through the youth ranks of a big club as the bigger clubs can afford very few chances to even their best young players and Chelsea was no exception of this.

They had to lose some of the best talents they produced who have made their names at other clubs now. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku etc are all big examples of this.

The transfer ban meant that Chelsea could not act in the transfer market to bolster their squad which was already quite far off the level of the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.

This means a golden opportunity for the club's best young players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori who are making quite a good use of the opportunities and it is indeed a blessing for the club as well as for the players.

Proper assessment of players

Proper assessment of players

Chelsea badly needed a good transfer window and was imposed a transfer ban but this could act as a blessing as it would present the club an opportunity to fully assess the players they already have.

A host of players at Chelsea have failed to live up to the expectations in recent years and this season, they will all get to play a lot and the club will be able to make the decisions accordingly.

The next transfer window will surely be a big one for the London giants and by that time, they can prepare the scorecard of each player and there cannot be any complaints from the players' side as well. For every football club, a time comes when they need to start over and this season could act as that one for them.

It's better to not have a window than to have a poor window

It's better to not have a window than to have a poor window

Chelsea's transfer activities in recent few years have been quite abysmal, to say the least. Almost every player they signed in the last few years were either overpaid or was more of a panic buy. Apart from very few players like Kepa, Jorginho, Rudiger and a few more, all transfers they made have been flops.

The Blues needed to sort out their policy and strategy in the transfer market and the transfer ban could mean that they can prepare in a much better way for the next transfer window which is expected to be a busy and a big one.

More CHELSEA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: F95 1 - 1 WOB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue