Three things Liverpool need to improve to beat Chelsea in Super Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 12: The Premier League campaign is already underway whereas this midweek, we will have the curtain raiser of the European football i.e. the European Super Cup.
This time, it will be an all English affair with Liverpool being the Champions League winners and Chelsea holding the Europa League. Istanbul, one of Liverpool's most favourite stadiums will host the game and indeed the Reds will be the favourites.
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win against Norwich City whereas Chelsea were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United on the opening weekend. This will be an early opportunity to both sides for a trophy and we can expect a cracker of a game.
Even though Liverpool are on the back of a 4-1 win against Norwich, they need to ensure that they improve on three areas from the game in order to defeat Chelsea.
1. Better communication in defence
Liverpool boasted the best defence in top five leagues in Europe last season which was a huge improvement when compared to their previous few seasons but their defence looks a bit unsettled this time out from the few outings they had so far. The Reds' offside trap is not working on quite a few occasions and Klopp must address this ahead of the Chelsea game.
Joel Matip had a terrific run in the defence last season after Joe Gomez's injury but has been replaced again by Gomez at the heart of the season so far this season but Matip would probably be a better shout alongside Van dijk against Chelsea.
2. Better creativity in midfield
Liverpool have looked quite uninspiring in midfield so far this season in the two games they have played. Fabinho is excellent in his role and Jordan Henderson has also been quite solid but Gini Wijnaldum has been pretty poor in both games against Man City and Norwich.
Against Chelsea, Naby Keita would be an excellent choice to bring more creativity in the side and in order to dominate the midfield. Keita was brilliant against Man City from the bench and Klopp needs to use him more in order to make Liverpool more threatening as he is easily the best midfielder Liverpool have in terms of quality.
3. More clinical up front
Against both Norwich and Manchester City, Liverpool have wasted a lot of chances. Mohamed Salah alone could have had a hat-trick against Manchester City and missed chances against Norwich too. After their hammering against Manchester City, Chelsea will be more determined in their approach against Liverpool and the Reds have to be more ruthless too.