Three transfers Everton could complete in January transfer window

Bengaluru, January 7: Everton started strongly under Rafael Benitez after Farhad Moshiri appointed the Spaniard to replace Carlo Ancelotti in June.
The Toffees won three and drew once in their first four Premier League fixtures, but since then they have managed just three wins in 15 games. The team, however, have not performed well owing to injuries to key players throughout the season.
Now, the club could use the mid-season window as a chance to provide Benitez with more options. Owner Moshiri has already publicly promised to back the manager in January with the Spaniard now set to take most of the decision following Director of Football Marcel Brands' departure.
But the Merseysiders weren’t big spenders over the summer and it is unlikely to change in January as well. The club’s issues with financial fair play mean their January budget remains tight.
However, the club is likely to look into a couple of loan deals now following their two fullbacks signing. And as per rumours, these three players could make a move to Goodison Park this month:
1. Ross Barkley
A remarkable return for Barkley, who left the club in 2018, could be on the cards. Chelsea would consider allowing the outcast midfielder to return to Goodison Park on loan as Thomas Tuchel feels he has enough depth in his squad. Everton who lack an attacking midfielder could jump on this opportunity.
2. Aaron Ramsey
The Juventus midfielder is certain to leave the club in January and a return to Premier League has been mooted. But with him on a massive wage at Juventus, a loan deal with the Serie A side bearing a part of his wage is anticipated.
Benitez is thought to be keen to add another midfielder to his team, particularly one who can link up with the forward line, and the 31-year-old fits the bill perfectly.
3. Omar Colley
Benitez is also interested in getting a defender in January and Sampdoria defender Colley has been linked with a move. The 29-year-old Gambian defender has been a mainstay for Sampdoria.
With the defender’s contract with the Serie A club running till the summer of 2025, the Sampdoria could ask for a reasonable fee in January. Now it remains to be seen how the rumour eventually unfolds.