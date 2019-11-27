Three underused players who could be crucial for Liverpool in next two months

Bengaluru, November 27: Fixture congestion is something that can trouble even the best squad in the world. Given Liverpool's form this season, they are by far the most in-form team in the whole Europe this campaign but the Reds are entering what could a dreadful run of two months with an never seen-before fixture congestion.
The European champions will be playing the Club World Cup next month and on top of that, they will have to maintain their strong run in the Premier League and also in the League Cup.
The Reds have 13 games to play in the period of 23rd November to 3rd January and it could extend to 14 if they reach the Club World Cup Final which is a bigger possibility. That means they could have nine games in December alone.
In fact, they are scheduled to play two games on two successive days in two different continents. They have their League cup tie against Aston Villa away from home on December 17th and on the next day, they have the semi-final of the Club World Cup in Qatar.
Jurgen Klopp has always been vocal about the congestion of fixtures and lack of winter break in England and this will certainly be a big test for the German.
With Liverpool on the driver's seat in the Premier League tile race already, he will have to maintain the momentum but the Club World Cup is also something he will have his eyes on especially due to the fact the Reds have never won it before.
In order to pass this test with flying colours, the German gaffer will need the depth of his squad and some underused players can have their chances in the meantime.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri has been a squad player at Liverpool since he joined the club from relegated Stoke City on a bargain. His impact was quite big last season every time he was called upon but so far this campaign, he has not been needed that much.
The Swiss superstar has been restricted to just 25 minutes on the pitch so far but in this two months, he will certainly get more minutes on the pitch and prove his point. Linked with a potential exit from Anfield due to lack of playing time, things could change for the 28-year-old in the next couple of months.
Adam Lallana
Another player who has been strongly linked with an exit from Anfield, Adam Lallana, has also found his playing time much lesser this season than he would have probably liked.
The 31-year-old has struggled a lot due to injuries in recent years hindering his game time but that has not been the case this season.
The Englishman seems much behind in the pecking order and age is also not on his side. However, with so many games to play in so many competitions, a versatile and experienced player like Lallana can be an useful player especially in his new-found number six role.
Naby Keita
Liverpool splashed a lot of money to bring Naby Keita to Liverpool from RB Leipzig following his excellent showings in the Bundesliga but the Guinea international is yet to find his feet at Anfield after almost one and a half year at the club. Every time he managed to find the rhythm, injuries started haunting him.
The 24-year-old is undoubtedly a player with a lot of quality and potential and Liverpool must be patient with him. During this period, the Guinean is likely to get more minutes on the pitch and this could be his chance to show what he is capable of.