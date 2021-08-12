Three young players to watch out in the Premier League this season

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Almost every season in the Premier League, we get to see some excellent young players making their presence felt at the highest level.
The likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold among others have all managed to break into the senior setups of their respective sides over the last few years and in this article, we will take a look at three players who have what it takes to follow the footsteps of these players.
Carney
Chukwuemeka
-
Aston
Villa
Just 17 years of age right now, Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa is currently regarded as one of the finest young talents in the whole of Europe and this could potentially be the breakout season of the youngster who is eligible to represent England, Nigeria and Austria. The youngster has been watched by several top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain among others in recent times but he has chosen to stay at Villa Park and could get his opportunity to play for the first team during this campaign.
A
versatile
midfielder
who
can
play
either
as
a
number
ten
or
as
a
number
eight,
Chukwuemeka
boasts
excellent
technical
ability,
skills,
range
of
passing
and
confidence
and
has
what
it
takes
to
make
a
name
for
himself
this
campaign.
Michael Olise - Crystal Palace
Michael Olise had a sensational campaign in the Championship last season for Reading having registered 12 goals and seven assists for Reading last term on his way to being named the Championship young player of the season. Following his impressive showings for Veljko Paunović's side, Crystal Palace triggered his £8.37 million release clause and the 19-year-old is expected to become a vital cog in Patrick Vieira’s first team setup.
A versatile and technically gifted player, Olise is comfortable on either flank and can also play as an attacking midfielder. Crystal Palace have undergone an overhaul this summer and expectations will be big from their major signings like Olise and we have to wait and see how he fares in the Premier League.
Harvey
Elliott
-
Liverpool
Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott already has an impressive record in his resume as he still remains the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League. In the colours of Fulham, the Englishman showed plenty of promise at a very early age becoming the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of 16 years and 30 days, beating the record set by fellow Fulham player Matthew Briggs in 2007.
Liverpool beat a host of clubs for his signature back in 2019 and seems to have a potential superstar in their hands. The 18-year-old was brilliant for Blackburn Rovers last time out on loan having finished the 2020-21 season with 7 goals and 11 assists. He has been impressive for the Reds during the pre-season with Jurgen Klopp using him in a number eight role and is expected to get plenty of playing time this campaign.