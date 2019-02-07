Tiemoue Bakayoko wants permanent AC Milan move

Bengaluru, February 7: Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed he wants to make his season-long AC Milan move permanent and thinks Rossoneri are on a "different planet" compared to the Blues.
The Frenchman has become one of Gennaro Gattuso's key player this season despite a difficult start to his Serie A career.
The former Monaco man was loaned to Milan last summer by Chelsea just a year after completing his £40m move from the Ligue 1 side.
His early days at San Siro turned out to be difficult as he managed to start his first Serie A game only in October. But after a string of impressive performances, the 24-year-old midfielder is now one of Milan's key players and is hoping to help Rossoneri return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.
The French midfield dynamo said he would like to commit his future to the Italian giants, who he claimed are on a "different planet" compared to his parent club Chelsea.
He told Nice Matin: "Things are going well for the club and I right now.
"There wasn't a turning point. I just wanted to show that I was good enough for a big club. Milan are on a different planet.
"I was greeted by Maldini and Leonardo on my first day and and you immediately realise who you're dealing with.
"Then you have the atmosphere at San Siro, which is extraordinary. Milan are a legendary club. Who wouldn't like to stay at a club like Milan for a long time?"
"Having said that, I'm still under contract with Chelsea for the next three years. I don't have all the cards."
Chelsea might not take his comments very well as he is still on their books and might be forced to sell him next summer now even though they might want to keep him after his improvement in Italy.