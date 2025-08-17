English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Tigres vs Club America Live Streaming: Where to Watch Liga MX Apertura Jornada 5 on TV and Online?

By

The Estadio Universitario will be the stage for one of the early-season highlights of the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday night, as Tigres UANL host Club América in a heavyweight Matchday 5 showdown.

Tigres are currently placed 2nd in the table with 9 points in three matches, as they have won all so far this season. Las Aguilas are 6th in the table with 8 points in four matches.

Tigres vs Club America

Tigres arrive in Monterrey brimming with confidence. They sit second in the table with a perfect nine points from three matches, most recently dismantling Puebla 7-0 in a result that sent a message to the rest of the league. André-Pierre Gignac, back fit and firing, joined a long list of scorers in that rout, while the creativity of Juan Brunetta and the spark of Diego Lainez underline an attack firing on all cylinders.

Their form stretches beyond Liga MX too, with Paunovic's men advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Yet there remains a nagging issue: Tigres have not beaten América at home since 2017. That streak hangs over them as they prepare to face their biggest domestic rival.

On the other side, Club América enter the contest unbeaten but not entirely convincing. The reigning champions sit sixth with eight points from four outings, most recently edging Querétaro 1-0. Despite the results, manager André Jardine has yet to rediscover the free-flowing dominance that delivered last season's title.

América's summer splash, the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin, has boosted excitement, but Monterrey fans will have to wait-he is not yet match-ready. Injuries also stack the deck against Jardine: Henry Martín, Illian Hernández, Luis Malagón, and Diego Valdés are all out. Even so, América's head-to-head record will give them hope. They brushed Tigres aside with a commanding 3-0 win in the Clausura earlier this year.

Tigres vs Club America Probable Lineups

Tigres (4-4-2): Guzmán; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Brunetta, Gorriarán, Carioca, Córdoba; Gignac, Ibáñez.

América (3-4-3): Jiménez; Cáceres, Reyes, Juárez; Espinoza, Borja; Fidalgo, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Zendejas, Zúñiga.

Tigres vs Club America Live Streaming: Where to Watch Liga MX Apertura Jornada 5 Match?

USA

FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Universo. Streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. The match will start at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

Mexico

The Channel 7 network will telecast the Tigres vs Club America match while Tubi, Azteca Deportes will provide the live-streaming of the match from 7 pm Central Mexico time on Saturday.

Story first published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out