Tigres vs Club America Live Streaming: Where to Watch Liga MX Apertura Jornada 5 on TV and Online?

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The Estadio Universitario will be the stage for one of the early-season highlights of the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday night, as Tigres UANL host Club América in a heavyweight Matchday 5 showdown.

Tigres are currently placed 2nd in the table with 9 points in three matches, as they have won all so far this season. Las Aguilas are 6th in the table with 8 points in four matches.

Tigres arrive in Monterrey brimming with confidence. They sit second in the table with a perfect nine points from three matches, most recently dismantling Puebla 7-0 in a result that sent a message to the rest of the league. André-Pierre Gignac, back fit and firing, joined a long list of scorers in that rout, while the creativity of Juan Brunetta and the spark of Diego Lainez underline an attack firing on all cylinders.

Their form stretches beyond Liga MX too, with Paunovic's men advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Yet there remains a nagging issue: Tigres have not beaten América at home since 2017. That streak hangs over them as they prepare to face their biggest domestic rival.

On the other side, Club América enter the contest unbeaten but not entirely convincing. The reigning champions sit sixth with eight points from four outings, most recently edging Querétaro 1-0. Despite the results, manager André Jardine has yet to rediscover the free-flowing dominance that delivered last season's title.

América's summer splash, the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin, has boosted excitement, but Monterrey fans will have to wait-he is not yet match-ready. Injuries also stack the deck against Jardine: Henry Martín, Illian Hernández, Luis Malagón, and Diego Valdés are all out. Even so, América's head-to-head record will give them hope. They brushed Tigres aside with a commanding 3-0 win in the Clausura earlier this year.

Tigres vs Club America Probable Lineups

Tigres (4-4-2): Guzmán; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Brunetta, Gorriarán, Carioca, Córdoba; Gignac, Ibáñez.

América (3-4-3): Jiménez; Cáceres, Reyes, Juárez; Espinoza, Borja; Fidalgo, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Zendejas, Zúñiga.

Tigres vs Club America Live Streaming: Where to Watch Liga MX Apertura Jornada 5 Match?

USA

FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Universo. Streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. The match will start at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

Mexico

The Channel 7 network will telecast the Tigres vs Club America match while Tubi, Azteca Deportes will provide the live-streaming of the match from 7 pm Central Mexico time on Saturday.