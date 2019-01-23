Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tim Howard to retire following 2019 MLS season

By Opta
Tim Howard
Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has confirmed he will call it quits at the end of the 2019 MLS season.

London, January 23: Tim Howard's time in MLS is running out, with the former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper confirming he will retire this year.

The Colorado Rapids goalkeeper and long-time United States national team star used social media to announce his retirement on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season.

"I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST," Howard wrote. "There will be plenty of time for sentiment later.

"For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I've always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning."

Howard, who will be 40 in March, began his professional career more than two decades ago in America.

He went on to have a successful European career with Manchester United and Everton before returning to MLS with the Rapids in 2016.

The goalkeeper was also successful while playing with the USMNT, starting for his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as during their run to the 2009 Confederations Cup final.

Howard is the United States' most-capped goalkeeper and he also holds the record for most saves in a World Cup match for his 16 stops in the USA's 2-1 loss to Belgium in 2014.

The goalkeeper recorded 116 clean sheets during his spell in England with United and Everton, with only two players bettering that figure.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue