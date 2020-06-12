Timo Werner next? Premier League's four other most expensive signings from Bundesliga

Bengaluru, June 12: Premier League is bracing for another import from Bundesliga next Summer and according to reports RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has agreed to move to Chelsea. The German forward is arriving with a big reputation having scored 75 goals in just 123 league appearances for Leipzig so far over the last four seasons.
Chelsea have apparently agreed to trigger his release clause which stands at around £50m making him the fifth most expensive Bundesliga to Premier League signings. So who are the other four? We have mentioned it below:
4) Naby Keita – RB Leipzig to Liverpool (£52.75m)
Jurgen Klopp plunged the cash for the Leipzig midfielder hoping that he could be a direct answer to Coutinho's departure. But with a string of injuries, the 25-year-old has made only 20 Premier League starts over the course of his two seasons on Merseyside, with just four for the current campaign so far. But he has shown glimpses of his obvious talent on occasion. If he can sort out the injury issues he could deliver on his potential in the coming seasons.
3) Kevin De Bruyne – Wolfsburg to Manchester City (£55m)
Probably the best signing ever from Germany. De Brune arrived at England with a record deal after being named the Bundesliga player of the year. The Manchester City playmaker since stepping his foot to Etihad has been the best midfielder in England as well. In four seasons the Belgian has twice been named as the club’s Player of the Season while winning seven major trophies in the process. He has 50 goals and 85 assists to his name in City colours so far.
2) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (£56m)
The Gabonese international established himself as one of the finest playmakers in German football during a three-season spell with Borussia Dortmund. When Arsenal signed him for £56m in January 2018, they expected the same from him. And it is fair to say he has lived up to every bit of hype despite the Gunners having a turbulent time meanwhile. Since his arrival in England, he has scored second-most goals in the league. The north London side’s position could have been worse this season if not for his 17 league goals.
1) Christian Pulisic- Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea (£57.6million)
Chelsea broke the bank to sign the US prodigy as the most expensive recruit in England from Germany. A deal was agreed in January last year but Chelsea were prepared to wait for six months to secure the services. The American winger was signed as a replacement of departing Eden Hazard and it is fair to say he has had a decent time in the league so far. Pulisic has scored five goals in the league till now in just 12 starts.