Tottenham bombshell as Eriksen wants to 'try something new'

By Opta
Christian Eriksen

London, June 5: Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham he wants to "try something new" but says he is not aware of any offer from Real Madrid.

The Denmark international's contract is set to expire at the end of next season and it appears as though Tottenham's hand could be forced as their playmaker seeks a "step up" to the next level.

Eriksen, 27, figured prominently as Spurs made an unexpected run to the Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The midfielder has spent six years in London and wants a quick resolution to his wish for a fresh opportunity.

"I have the deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham... but I have also said that I would like to try something new," Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

"I hope there will be clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when clarification will come - it can happen anytime.

"It's best for everyone if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.

"It depends on (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy, and another club has to come (in with a bid). Or, I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract.

"You can't set a date yourself."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
